The Week 6 NFL schedule continues with a loaded Sunday slate that brings matchups like Ravens (+7) vs. Rams, Dolphins (+4) vs. Chargers and Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. 49ers. The Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, while there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring Falcons (+4.5) vs. Bills and Commanders (-4.5) vs. Bears.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 6 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 6 NFL schedule.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $50 FanCash after placing a cash wager of at least $10 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. This process repeats for five days, for a potential of up to $250 FanCash. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 49.5 in Panthers vs. Cowboys

Carolina's offense has put together its two best performances of the season in the last three weeks, scoring 30 points against Atlanta and 27 points against Miami. The Panthers trailed Miami 17-0 before scoring 27 of the next 34 points. Running back Rico Dowdle racked up 206 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging nine yards per carry. Dallas has been outstanding offensively of late, scoring a combined 77 points against the Packers and Jets. The model has Carolina and Dallas scoring 55 points, with the Over cashing 60% of the time.

Colts -7 vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis continued its strong start to the season last week, rolling to a 40-6 win over Las Vegas. The Colts have won four of their first five games of the campaign, with three of those wins coming by 21-plus points. Arizona is on a three-game losing skid and is coming off a disastrous loss, falling to Tennessee in a 22-21 final. The Cardinals held a 21-3 lead and had multiple opportunities to extend the lead before committing self-inflicted mistakes down the stretch. Indianapolis covers the spread in 55% of the model's simulations.

Steelers -6 vs. Browns



Pittsburgh had an extra week to prepare for this game following its Week 5 bye, while Cleveland is coming off a loss to Minnesota in London. The Browns held a 17-14 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored a game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left. Cleveland benched quarterback Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel, who made his first start in London. The model does not have the Browns keeping up in this matchup, as the Steelers are covering the spread 61% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.