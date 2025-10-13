A Monday Night Football doubleheader is on tap as the Atlanta Falcons host the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Bears taking on the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 6 NFL odds, the Bills are favored by 3.5 points, while the Bears are 5.5-point underdogs on the road.

Betting on Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bills (-3.5) vs. Falcons

The Bills have lost four of their last five trips to Atlanta, but Sean McDermott's squad will be out for revenge after suffering a 23-20 setback to the New England Patriots in their last outing. The Bills are led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who's completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,217 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. The Falcons are 3-8-1 against the spread in their past 12 games. Buffalo covers the spread in 69% of the model's simulations.

Commanders -5.5 vs. Bears

The Commanders got back into the win column with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned under center and had a productive performance, throwing for 231 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 39 yards. Washington has also dominated this series over the years, winning nine of its past 11 matchups against Chicago. The Bears are also 2-10 in their past 12 games on the road. The model does not see the Bears keeping up in this matchup, as the Commanders are covering the spread 52% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.