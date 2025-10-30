The Week 9 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to make his return after missing three games, so Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in the Week 9 NFL odds. The over/under for Ravens vs. Dolphins has jumped to 51.5 points after opening at 50. Sunday's slate brings 12 more games, including Steelers (+3) vs. Colts, Bills (+1.5) vs. Chiefs and Commanders (+3.5) vs. Seahawks. The Dallas Cowboys (-3) host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 9 schedule.

Bettors looking for where to bet on the NFL for Week 9 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bears (-2) vs. Bengals

Chicago had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Baltimore in Week 8, but the Bears have an excellent opportunity to get right back on track this week. They are facing a Cincinnati team that has lost five of its last six games, including a heartbreaking loss to the Jets last Sunday. The Bengals held a 31-16 lead after three quarters, but they blew that advantage against the previously winless Jets in a 39-38 final. New York racked up 502 yards of offense, including a season-high 254 on the ground. SportsLine's model has Chicago taking care of business on Sunday, covering the spread in 61% of simulations.

Over 43.5 in Packers vs. Panthers

These teams have both been playing high-scoring games in recent weeks, going Over the total in four of their last five games, respectively. Additionally, the Over has cashed in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these NFC foes. Green Bay has scored at least 27 points in six of its seven games this season, while Carolina has given up at least 24 points in four of its last five games. The model has these teams combining for 51 points on Sunday, as the Over hits 69% of the time.

Bills (+1.5) vs. Chiefs

Buffalo is 5-2 through its first seven games and is coming off a 40-9 win at Carolina, yet it finds itself as a 1.5-point home underdog in this matchup. Kansas City is playing on a short week after facing Washington on Monday night, giving another advantage to Buffalo. The Bills are led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who has 1,560 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. Buffalo picked up a 30-21 win as a 2.5-point home favorite last November, and the model has the Bills covering 56% of the time this weekend.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.