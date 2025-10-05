The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Buffalo is unbeaten through its first four games this season, while New England got back to the .500 mark with a blowout win over Carolina last week. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

bet365 Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets bet365 Bonus code CBSBET365 NFL Promo for Existing Users Sunday Night $365K Jackpot (for Patriots @ Bills) Promo Last Verified October 5, 2025

Bills vs. Patriots betting preview

Buffalo has established itself as the early Super Bowl favorite (+400) at bet365 following an impressive 4-0 start. The Bills opened the season with a comeback win over the Ravens, and they have added double-digit victories over the Jets, Dolphins and Saints. They have scored at least 30 points in every game, ranked second in the NFL with 33.3 points per game heading into Week 5.

The Bills are 8-point favorites against the Patriots, who are coming off a 42-13 win over the Panthers. New England has suffered one-possession losses to the Raiders and Steelers while beating the Dolphins and Panthers. The Patriots are 1-5 in their last six trips to Buffalo, but they have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings overall. The over/under for Sunday's showdown is 48.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is crucial, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.