The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on Bills vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo has won three of its last four games and is coming off a 44-32 win over Tampa Bay, while Houston has won three of its last four contests as well after beating Tennessee last week. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

Buffalo is 1.5 games back of New England atop the AFC East standings after winning three of its last four games. The Bills are coming off a 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, as quarterback Josh Allen had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Allen is third in the MVP odds at +450, trailing Matthew Stafford (+135) and Drake Maye (+175).

Houston lost four of its first six games this season, but it has clawed back to the .500 mark this season with three wins in its last four games. The Texans are coming off back-to-back division wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee, moving within 1.5 games of the Jaguars for the final AFC wild-card spot. They are 6-point home underdogs against the Bills, while the over/under is 43.5.

Bet on Bills vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football and claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.