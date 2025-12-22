The Week 16 NFL schedule concludes with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. San Francisco is riding a four-game winning streak, while Indianapolis will have 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday Night Football betting preview

The 49ers already clinched their playoff berth, as the Lions lost to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. They are still alive for the top seed in the NFC and the NFC West title though, having won four straight games and five of their last six. They are facing an Indianapolis team that only has slim playoff chances after Houston and Jacksonville both won on Sunday.

Rivers played for the first time in five years last weekend, completing 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Colts have the NFL's leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, who averages 103.1 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. San Francisco, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, is a 5.5-point road favorite in the Monday Night Football odds. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.