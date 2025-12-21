The Week 16 NFL schedule is loaded with important matchups on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Part of the 12-game slate includes Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-3, 45), Broncos vs. Jaguars (+3.5, 47), and Lions vs. Steelers (+7.5, 52). The day ends with Patriots vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Tampa Bay has lost five of its last six games to let its NFC South lead slip away, but it can regain solo first place in the division with a win over Carolina on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). The Buccaneers, who are coming off a 29-28 loss to the Falcons, are 3-point road favorites. Carolina is coming off a 20-17 loss at New Orleans, but it is 4-2 at home this season.

The Broncos have been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this year, and they can take another step towards the top seed in the AFC when they face the Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. They extended their winning streak to 11 games with a comeback win over the Packers last week, giving themselves an opportunity to clinch the AFC West title on Sunday. Jacksonville has won five straight games, but the Jaguars are 3.5-point road underdogs at bet365, while the over-under is 47.

Another pivotal matchup takes place at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Lions host the Steelers. Detroit has alternated between wins and losses in 10 straight games, including a 41-34 loss to the Rams last week. The Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Steelers, who hold a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North, and the over-under for total points scored is 52. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.