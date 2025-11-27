The Week 13 NFL schedule features three games on Thanksgiving, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers (-3) at 1 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals (+7) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thanksgiving NFL betting preview

The Lions are a Thanksgiving staple, and they have a critical NFC North matchup against the Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is one game back of Chicago atop the division standings, while Green Bay is a half-game back of first place. The Packers picked up a 27-13 win in Week 1, but the Lions are three-point favorites in the Week 13 NFL odds.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Chiefs are 3.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys in another exciting matchup. Kansas City snapped a two-game losing streak with a comeback win over Indianapolis in overtime last week, but it is still on the outside of the playoff picture. Dallas is on a two-game winning streak after beating Philadelphia on a last-second field goal but is also projected to miss the postseason.

The final game on Thanksgiving pits the Ravens vs. Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is on a five-game winning streak and has moved into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, while Cincinnati has lost eight of its last nine games. The Ravens are 7-point home favorites, and the over/under is 51.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.