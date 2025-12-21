There are numerous NFL games with playoff implications on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Buccaneers and Panthers (+3, 45) will battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. ET, while the 4 p.m. ET window is headlined by Broncos vs. Jaguars (+3.5, 47) and Lions vs. Steelers (+7.5, 52). The day ends with Patriots vs. Ravens (-3.5) on Sunday Night Football. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games, including a 29-28 setback against the Falcons last week, but they are still tied with the Panthers atop the NFC South with three weeks remaining in the regular season. These rivals will meet again in Week 18, so the head-to-head games will determine the division winner. Tampa Bay is a 3-point road favorite in the Week 16 NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is down to 45.

Denver has already clinched its playoff berth, and Jacksonville is a virtual lock to make the postseason, but they still have plenty to play for at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos hold a one-game lead over the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Jaguars are only one game ahead of the Texans atop the AFC South standings. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite as it tries to extend its 11-game winning streak, and the over-under has climbed to 47. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.