The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule continues with Packers vs. Bears on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Green Bay is now favored by 2.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Packers vs. Bears betting preview

At 8 p.m. ET, the Packers are 2.5-point road favorites against the Packers in a rivalry playoff game, with an over-under of 46.5. Chicago won the NFC North, despite losing three of its final five games, while Green Bay finished second after closing the regular season on a four-game losing streak. The home team won both regular-season meetings, but Green Bay has won 12 of the last 14 head-to-head matchups. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.