The New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Chargers during NFL Wild Card Weekend on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. New England is favored by 3.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

NFL betting preview

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel engineered a remarkable turnaround this season, as New England went from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 in 2025 to tie the 1999 Colts and 2008 Dolphins for the best turnaround in league history. Quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to win the MVP award, leads an offense that ranks third in the NFL in yards per game and second in points per game. Maye is also backed up by a defense that ranks fourth in points allowed per game.

Los Angeles is inside the top 10 in total defense, rush defense and pass defense, while its offense sits outside the top 10 in all three categories. However, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 3,727 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season. The Chargers are 3.5-point road underdogs in the NFL odds, while the over/under is down to 45.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.