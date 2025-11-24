The San Francisco 49ers will host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. There is also a 10-game NBA slate along with multiple top-25 showdowns in college basketball. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday Night Football betting preview

San Francisco is seeking consistency on Monday night, as the 49ers have alternated between wins and losses nine weeks in a row. They are coming off a 41-22 win at Arizona last week, improving to 7-4 overall this season. Detroit is 7-4 and Carolina is 6-5, joining San Francisco as the three teams currently battling for the final NFC wild-card spot.

However, the Panthers also have a chance to take a half-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the NFC South standings following the Buccaneers' loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Carolina has won five of its last seven games, including an overtime win at Atlanta last week. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites in the Monday Night Football odds from bet365, while the over/under is 49.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday college basketball betting preview

Thanksgiving brings exciting college basketball matchups throughout the week, and Monday's schedule features a pair of top-25 showdowns along with a host of other ranked teams in action. No. 14 St. John's faces No. 16 Iowa State in the Players Era event in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the Cyclones favored by 2.5 points. The same event brings No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 13 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. ET, as the Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points following their 5-0 start. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.