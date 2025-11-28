The Black Friday sports schedule is loaded with NFL and college football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Eagles will host the Bears (+7) at 3 p.m. ET, while No. 3 Texas A&M faces No. 16 Texas (+3) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Black Friday NFL betting preview

There is only one game on Friday's NFL schedule, but the Eagles and Bears are division leaders who are prepared to deliver a fantastic game. Philadelphia had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Dallas last week, but it still holds a two-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. Chicago is currently on a four-game winning streak but is in a much tighter division race, needing a win on Friday to stay ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North. The Eagles are 7-point favorites, while the over/under is 43.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Black Friday college football betting preview

There are three top-25 college football showdowns on Friday, headlined by No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup. The Longhorns are 2.5-point home underdogs as they try to spoil their rivals' undefeated campaign. Texas A&M is 11-0 for the first time since 1992, but it still needs a win on Friday to clinch its place in the SEC title game. The Aggies and Longhorns played last year for the first time since 2011, and the Longhorns recorded a 17-7 road win. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.