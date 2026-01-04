The regular season comes to an end with the Week 18 NFL schedule on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Top games to watch include Texans vs. Colts (+10.5), Broncos vs. Chargers (+14), and Steelers vs. Ravens (+3.5). Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Houston is still alive for the AFC South title heading into Sunday's slate, but it needs a win over Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET along with a Jacksonville loss to Tennessee in another 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Texans are 10.5-point favorites against the eliminated Colts, while the Jaguars are 13.5-point favorites against the Titans. Tennessee vs. Jacksonville (47.5) has a much higher over/under than Indianapolis vs. Houston (39).

Later in the day, the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Denver can also secure home-field advantage if the Patriots (vs. Dolphins) and Jaguars both lose. The Broncos are 14-point favorites against the Chargers, who are playing without quarterback Justin Herbert. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.