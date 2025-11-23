The Los Angeles Rams bring a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Los Angeles sits atop the NFC West with an 8-2 record, while Tampa Bay (6-4) heads into Week 12 with a slim lead in the NFC South. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Rams head into Week 12 ranked sixth in scoring offense, averaging 27.2 points per game. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the forefront of that success, racking up 2,557 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has earned his spot atop the MVP betting odds, listed as the +135 favorite at bet365. The Rams are 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 49.5.

Tampa Bay has lost three of its last four games and is dealing with multiple key injuries, but it is still a dangerous offense as well. The Buccaneers are No. 11 in the league in scoring (25.2 ppg), powered by quarterback Baker Mayfield. They have gone Over the total in six of their last eight games, while the Rams have gone Under in four of their last five games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.