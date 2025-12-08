The Los Angeles Chargers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a showdown between 8-4 teams on Monday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Philadelphia has lost two games in a row after falling to Chicago on Black Friday, while Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and is coming off a win over Las Vegas. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday Night Football betting preview

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand, but he underwent surgery earlier this week and did not miss any practice time. The 27-year-old played through the injury last week and leads a Chargers offense that ranks tenth in the NFL in yards per game (346.8). Los Angeles is a 2.5-point underdog, and it has only won two of its last 10 games as a home underdog.

Philadelphia is looking to get back on track after losing its last two games. The Eagles rank 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per carry, but they lead the NFL in red zone scoring percentage. They are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games, while the Chargers have only covered three times in their last nine games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.