The Week 15 NFL schedule is loaded with must-see matchups on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. There are four games between teams with winning records, including Patriots vs. Bills, Broncos vs. Packers and Rams vs. Lions. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Patriots can clinch an AFC East title with a win over the Bills on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. They have not won the division in five seasons or been to the playoffs in three years. Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite in the Week 15 NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 49.5.

There are three pivotal matchups at 4:25 p.m. ET, as the Broncos (11-2) host the Packers (9-3-1), Rams (10-3) face the Lions (8-5) and Seahawks (10-3) play the Colts (8-5). Green Bay, Los Angeles and Seattle are among the teams battling for the NFC crown, while Denver joins New England atop the AFC. The Broncos are 2.5-point home underdogs, but the Rams (-6) and Seahawks (-13.5) are home favorites. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.