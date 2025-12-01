The Week 13 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New England Patriots and New York Giants, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. New England has not lost a game in two months and is trying to extend its winning streak to 10, while New York is on a six-game losing streak and has one of the worst records in the league. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday Night Football betting preview

New England is going to be without two starters on its offensive line, as rookie left tackle Will Campbell suffered a knee injury in a win over Cincinnati last week, while left guard Jared Wilson is out with an ankle injury. However, replacements Vederian Lowe and Ben Brown both started 10-plus games last season. The Patriots are led by quarterback Drake Maye, who has 3,130 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The latest Monday Night Football odds from bet365 have the Patriots listed as 7-point home favorites, with the over/under at 46.5. New York's six-game losing skid includes four road losses after falling to Detroit in overtime last week. Five of those six losses have come by 10 points or fewer, including four by one touchdown or less. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.