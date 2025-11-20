The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 12 NFL schedule, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. There is also college basketball, college football and NBA action on the Thursday sports schedule. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Bills are coming off their best offensive showing of the season, racking up 44 points in a win over the Buccaneers to improve to 7-3 this season. They are still trailing the 9-2 Patriots atop the AFC East, so they cannot afford a loss against the Texans on Thursday. Houston has plenty of reasons to be motivated as well, winning three of its last four games to get back to the .500 mark overall this season. The Texans are 1.5 games behind Jacksonville for the final AFC wild-card spot, and they are 6-point home underdogs against the Bills. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Thursday college basketball betting preview

There are five ranked college basketball teams in action on Thursday night, including No. 1 Purdue vs. Memphis at 6 p.m. ET in the Bahamas Championship. The Boilermakers picked up a win at then-No. 8 Alabama last week and followed it with a win over Akron on Sunday to improve to 4-0 and reclaim the top spot in the polls. Memphis is coming off back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and UNLV, so Purdue is a 16.5-point favorite in the Thursday college basketball odds. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 15 Texas Tech (-9) vs. Wake Forest (8:30 p.m. ET) in the Bahamas Championship title game. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Two of the four NBA games on Thursday night feature teams with winning records going head-to-head, including the Bucks (8-7) vs. 76ers (8-6) at 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee, which is playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin), is a 2.5-point home underdog. Another 8 p.m. ET tipoff features the Spurs (-1) vs. Hawks on national television. San Antonio is wrapping up a five-game homestand and is coming off back-to-back wins over the Kings and Grizzlies, while Atlanta had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 120-112 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.