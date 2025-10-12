The Sunday NFL Week 6 schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Tampa Bay hosts San Francisco (+3.5) in a showdown between 4-1 teams before giving way to Kansas City vs. Detroit (+2.5) on Sunday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Jaguars maintained their impressive start to the season with an upset win over the Chiefs on Monday night, improving to 4-1. They will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Seahawks on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET matchup. Seattle had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay last week, but the Seahawks are 1.5-point road favorites against the Jaguars.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, the Buccaneers host the 49ers in a showdown between 4-1 teams. San Francisco has been able to overcome its massive injury list so far this season, while Tampa Bay is coming off a 38-35 win at Seattle. The 49ers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, but the Buccaneers are 3-point favorites at bet365.

Sunday's slate concludes with the Chiefs vs. Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City had its two-game winning streak snapped on Monday, falling below the .500 mark through its first five games of the season. Detroit has rattled off four consecutive wins since its season-opening loss to Green Bay, but the Chiefs are 2.5-point home favorites. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.