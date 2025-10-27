The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Washington will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, so the Chiefs are double-digit favorites in this matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday Night Football betting preview

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that his star quarterback will not play on Monday, as Daniels missed most of the second half last week against Dallas due to a hamstring injury. Daniels will focus on rehab and treatment while Marcus Mariota makes his third start of the season. Mariota has completed 35 of 58 passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas City is a 12.5-point home favorite in a game that has an over/under of 47.5. The Chiefs have won four of their last five games after dropping their first two games of the season. They cruised to a 31-0 shutout win over the Raiders last week, as head coach Andy Reid picked up the first regular-season shutout win of his head coaching career.

Bet on Chiefs vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football and claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.