The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and NFL bettors can unlock that bonus by wagering on the Cowboys vs. Commanders (+1.5) game on Sunday during the Week 7 NFL schedule. Both teams lost in Week 6, adding some pressure to this NFC East showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Cowboys vs. Commanders betting preview

Dallas returns home following a two-game road trip that featured a win over the Jets and a loss to the Panthers. The Cowboys are in third place in the NFC East, but they are only one game behind division-leading Philadelphia in the loss column. Washington has one more win than Dallas due to the Cowboys' Week 4 tie against the Packers.

bet365 has Philadelphia listed as the -170 favorite to win the division heading into Sunday's action, while the Commanders are +210 and the Cowboys are +850. Dallas has won six of its last eight games against Washington, and it has covered in seven of its last eight home games in this rivalry. High-scoring games have also been the norm, with the Over cashing in 13 of the last 19 meetings. The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 54.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.