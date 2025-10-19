Sunday's 12-game NFL slate concludes with an NFC showdown featuring 49ers vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. San Francisco is 4-2 after losing two of its last three games, while Atlanta is 3-2 and is riding a two-game winning streak. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Falcons vs. 49ers betting preview

The Falcons were blown out by the Panthers in a 30-0 final on Sept. 21, but they have responded with impressive wins over the Commanders and Bills. Their win over Buffalo in Week 6 came as 3.5-point underdogs, as star running back Bijan Robinson racked up 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. Robinson leads the NFL with 822 yards, which is the sixth-highest total ever through five games.

His over/under for rushing yards on Sunday is 76.5, while his receiving yards total is 39.5 at bet365. The 49ers have a star running back of their own in Christian McCaffrey, who has 780 total yards through six games. McCaffrey has over/unders of 64.5 rushing yards and 45.5 receiving yards.

San Francisco is getting set for its first home game since Week 4, and tight end George Kittle is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury. The 49ers are 2-point home favorites, while the over/under is 47. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.