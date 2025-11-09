The Week 10 NFL schedule continues with 12 games on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Top matchups include 49ers vs. Rams (-5.5) and Chargers vs. Steelers (+2.5), and Lions vs. Commanders (+7.5). Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Despite losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the head coaching job in Chicago this offseason, the Detroit Lions rank second in the NFL in scoring entering a Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington (3-6) will host, but will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad). Meanwhile, Detroit (5-3) has managed to stay relatively healthy so far this year, but has been somewhat of a letdown after going 15-2 a season ago.

Later in the afternoon, the 49ers are 5-point home underdogs against the Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. Los Angeles is tied with Seattle atop the division standings, and the Seahawks are seven-point favorites against the Cardinals in another Sunday afternoon contest. Sunday Night Football features the Chargers vs. Steelers, with Los Angeles listed as a 2.5-point favorite. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.