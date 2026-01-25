The NFC West takes center stage on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Seattle and Los Angeles split their regular-season series, but the Seahawks have home-field advantage for the rubber match, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

NFC Championship betting preview

Seattle and Los Angeles have met twice in the playoffs, with the Rams picking up a pair of wins in the NFC Wild Card round in 2005 and 2021. However, Seattle enters this matchup as a 2.5-point home favorite, as it has won eight straight games. The Seahawks are 11-2 at Lumen Field in the postseason, reaching the Super Bowl three times as the NFC's top seed during that stretch.

The home team won both regular-season meetings in this rivalry, with the Rams scoring a combined 58 points and the Seahawks scoring a combined 57 points. Seattle overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat Los Angeles in Week 16. The over/under is 47.5, and the Over has cashed in six of the Rams' last seven road games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.