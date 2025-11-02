The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks will meet in primetime on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Washington will have star quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a hamstring injury, but Seattle is a road favorite for this NFC showdown, which begins at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Commanders vs. Seahawks betting preview

Seattle has won nine consecutive road games, with its two losses this season coming at home against San Francisco and Tampa Bay. The Seahawks are coming off back-to-back wins over AFC South foes Jacksonville and Houston, remaining tied with the Rams atop the NFC West. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has 12 touchdown passes with just four interceptions and has racked up 1,754 passing yards.

The Seahawks are seeking a rare road win at Washington, as they have lost five of their last six trips to the nation's capital. Daniels is trying to help the Commanders snap a three-game losing streak after missing Monday's game against Kansas City due to the hamstring injury. Seattle is a 3-point road favorite in the Week 9 NFL odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Bet on Seahawks vs. Commanders and claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.