The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by betting on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans to wrap up NFL Wild Card Weekend on Monday night. Pittsburgh is aiming for its first playoff victory since the 2016 season, while Houston is eyeing its first road playoff win in franchise history. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Steelers vs. Texans betting preview

Houston closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak behind the league's top-ranked defense, beating the Jaguars, Bills and Chargers during that stretch. The Texans are 3-point road favorites in the Steelers vs. Texans odds, while the over/under is 38. Houston has gone Under in 12 of its last 18 games, and Pittsburgh has gone Under in 10 of its last 15 games against AFC opponents.

The Steelers have won and covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have not lost at home on Monday night since 1991. However, they have not won a playoff game since 2016, going winless straight up and against the spread in their last six playoff games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be in the final season of his storied career, has 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.