The NFL takes center stage on Sunday with the 2026 AFC Championship Game and 2026 NFC Championship Game. The Broncos will host the Patriots in the AFC title game at 3 p.m. ET before the Seahawks face the Rams in the NFC title game at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos are playing with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and are 4.5-point underdogs, but SportsLine's proven computer model has them covering the spread.

The model is also backing the Seahawks (-2.5) to cover vs. the Rams, along with the Under (46.5) in that contest.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters the AFC and NFC Championship Games on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Broncos (+4.5) vs. Patriots

Seahawks (-2.5) vs. Rams

Under 46.5 points in Rams vs. Seahawks

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +597 (risk $100 to win $597).

Broncos +4.5 vs. Patriots

Denver finds itself as a 4.5-point underdog due to quarterback Bo Nix's ankle injury against Buffalo last weekend. Jarrett Stidham steps in as the starter for the AFC Championship. While he has not thrown a pass in a game in two years, Stidham has been in the NFL for six seasons. He is backed up by a Broncos defense that led the league in sacks during the regular season and forced five turnovers against the Bills last week. Denver is the biggest home underdog ever in a conference championship, but the model has the Broncos covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Seahawks -2.5 vs. Rams

Seattle used a fourth-quarter comeback and a 2-point conversion in overtime to beat Los Angeles in December, and the Seahawks enter the NFC Championship on an eight-game winning streak. That loss marked the beginning of a lengthy stretch of traveling for Los Angeles, which is on the road for the fifth time in six weeks. The Rams needed a last-second score to beat Carolina during the wild-card round before beating Chicago in overtime last weekend. Seattle cruised to a blowout win over San Francisco last week, and the model has the Seahawks covering the spread 58% of the time on Sunday night.

Under 46.5 in Seahawks vs. Rams

Some bettors might be tempted to take the Over after these teams combined for 75 points in Week 16, but that game was an outlier. The total closed at 42.5 in that matchup, and these teams have gone Under in 10 of their last 14 meetings. Seattle's defense has given up a combined 44 points in six of its last seven games, excluding the win over Los Angeles. The Rams notched a 21-19 win over the Seahawks in November, as the Rams picked off Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold four times. The model is projecting 46 points on Sunday, as the Under hits 53% of the time.

The model's picks for Sunday include against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.