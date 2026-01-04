The Pittsburgh Steelers will have one final opportunity to wrap up the AFC North when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Baltimore kept its playoff hopes alive with a win and a Pittsburgh loss in Week 17, setting up a play-in game to determine the final spot in the NFL playoff bracket. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Ravens vs. Steelers NFL betting preview

Baltimore stayed alive in the AFC North when it upset Green Bay on Saturday in Week 17, and Pittsburgh blew its chance to clinch the division when it lost to Cleveland on Sunday. The Ravens and Steelers will now meet on Sunday Night Football to determine the division champion and the final spot in the playoffs. Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite at bet365, while the over/under is 41.

The Under has cashed in nine of the last 11 games in this rivalry, including five straight in Pittsburgh. The Steelers picked up a 27-22 road win over the Ravens in Week 14, springing the upset as 5.5-point underdogs. They will try to slow down Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who had 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Packers last week. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.