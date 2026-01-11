The NFL's loaded Wild Card Weekend schedule continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Jaguars host the Bills (+1.5) at 1 p.m. ET, the Eagles face the 49ers (+6) at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Patriots play the Chargers (+3.5) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

NFL betting preview

Jacksonville moved all the way up to the No. 3 seed in the AFC after closing the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, earning the right to host Buffalo on Sunday. The Jaguars only faced two playoff teams during that stretch, but that does not detract from quarterback Trevor Lawrence racking up 4,007 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns this season. He is going head-to-head with Bills star Josh Allen, and Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite.

Philadelphia will try to start another Super Bowl run when it hosts San Francisco in a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Eagles were not as impressive in the regular season this year, but they still have quarterback Justin Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown. San Francisco counters with quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, setting up a mammoth showdown. Philadelphia is a 6-point favorite, while the over/under is 45.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.