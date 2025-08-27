The all-new bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS now offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and football season brings plenty of opportunities to use that bonus. The Week 1 college football schedule is loaded with exciting matchups. No. 1 Texas heads to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, while No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 9 LSU. The Week 1 NFL schedule is also right around the corner, as the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

bet365 Sportsbook bonus code review and details

The current bet365 promo for new users is a bet-and-get welcome offer: After signing up, new users can deposit $10 or more. Then, by wagering at least $5 on any bet, they will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page. Use the special bet365 promo code CBSBET365 during registration to unlock this promo.

Here are some more details about the bet365 welcome bonus:

The welcome bonus is only available to new customers

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer, which must be claimed with 30 days

Bonus bets are normally available to use within one hour of the qualifying bet settling

Any straight bets placed at odds of less than -500 will not count towards the release of bonus bets

Parlay bets must have at least one leg with odds of -500 or greater to count

The offer must be claimed via the bet365 app, which is available on iOS and Android devices only

The other new customer offer will no longer be available after claiming this one

There is a maximum of $200 in bonus bets available with this offer

The $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed regardless of the outcome of your first bet, as long as it is at least a $5 wager and a $10 deposit, which makes this one of the best sportsbook promos available. Click here to get started:

Week 1 CFB betting preview

The Week 1 college football slate starts off with a bang as defending champion Ohio State hosts top-ranked Texas at noon ET. Ohio State beat Texas by a final score of 28-14 in the semifinals of last year's College Football Playoff, but the Buckeyes lost 14 players to the NFL Draft. The Longhorns suffered casualties in the draft as well, with 12 players selected in April.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is heading into his first season as the starter, and he is the +650 Heisman Trophy favorite at bet365. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is also in that conversation, listed at +1000 to win the award. The Buckeyes are slight 1.5-point favorites in the Week 1 college football odds, while the over/under is 47.5.

Later in the day, No. 4 Clemson is a 4-point home favorite against No. 9 LSU in the second top-10 matchup of the weekend. The action continues Sunday when No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish installed as 2.5-point road favorites. On Monday, Bill Belichick makes his North Carolina coaching debut when the Tar Heels (+3.5) face TCU.

Place college football bets at bet365, and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles will maintain the tradition of the defending Super Bowl champions playing in the NFL Kickoff Game, and awaiting them are the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the NFC East since 2004, while Dallas is hoping for a hot start after missing the playoffs last year. The Eagles have covered the spread in three of their four season openers under head coach Nick Sirianni, winning all four of them outright.

Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, which is the second-largest spread of the week. Denver is the heaviest favorite (-7.5) against the Titans, who are entering the year with No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward at quarterback. The Broncos are coming off a strong season and are difficult to beat in the Denver altitude, so they could be a popular pick in Week 1 NFL betting.

Other Week 1 lines to consider include the Chiefs (-3) vs. Chargers, Packers (-1.5) vs. Lions and Bills (-1) vs. Ravens. The Week 1 schedule concludes on Monday night when the Bears (+1.5) host the Vikings in an NFC North showdown. It will be the debut of Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. Bet at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at bet365

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.