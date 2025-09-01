Football season is in full swing, providing ample opportunities for new users to take advantage of the newest bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. There are other division rivalries set to unfold in Week 1, including Chiefs vs. Chargers, Giants vs. Commanders, Buccaneers vs. Falcons and 49ers vs. Seahawks. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

bet365 Sportsbook bonus code review and details

The current bet365 promo for new users is a bet-and-get welcome offer: After signing up, new users can deposit $10 or more. Then, by wagering at least $5 on any bet, they will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page. Use the special bet365 promo code CBSBET365 during registration to unlock this promo.

Here are some more details about the bet365 welcome bonus:

The welcome bonus is only available to new customers

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer, which must be claimed with 30 days

Bonus bets are normally available to use within one hour of the qualifying bet settling

Any straight bets placed at odds of less than -500 will not count towards the release of bonus bets

Parlay bets must have at least one leg with odds of -500 or greater to count

The offer must be claimed via the bet365 app, which is available on iOS and Android devices only

The other new customer offer will no longer be available after claiming this one

There is a maximum of $200 in bonus bets available with this offer

The $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed regardless of the outcome of your first bet, as long as it is at least a $5 wager and a $10 deposit, which makes this one of the best sportsbook promos available. Click here to get started:

Week 2 college football betting preview

Week 1 of the college football season saw several upsets take place, most notably the Florida State Seminoles knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide as double-digit underdogs. The Seminoles are set to take on East Texas A&M on Saturday, while the Crimson Tide look to record their first win of the season at home against Louisiana-Monroe. According to the latest Week 2 college football odds at bet365, Alabama is favored by 37.5 points against ULM.

Elsewhere on the Week 2 college football schedule, an SEC showdown takes center stage when the Kentucky Wildcats host the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats stunned the Rebels last season in Oxford, recording a 20-17 victory on the road. Ole Miss enters its first SEC matchup of the year as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Another marquee matchup set to unfold on Saturday features the Oklahoma Sooners hosting the Michigan Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma cruised to a 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1, while Michigan recorded a 34-17 victory in Bryce Underwood's first collegiate start. The Sooners are favored by six points at bet365, while the over/under is 46.5. Place college football bets at bet365, and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles will maintain the tradition of the defending Super Bowl champions playing in the NFL Kickoff Game, and awaiting them are the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the NFC East since 2004, while Dallas is hoping for a hot start after missing the playoffs last year. The Eagles have covered the spread in three of their four season openers under head coach Nick Sirianni, winning all four of them outright.

Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, which is the second-largest spread of the week. Denver is the heaviest favorite (-7.5) against the Titans, who are entering the year with No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward at quarterback. The Broncos are coming off a strong season and are difficult to beat in the Denver altitude, so they could be a popular pick in Week 1 NFL betting.

Other Week 1 lines to consider include the Chiefs (-3) vs. Chargers, Packers (-1.5) vs. Lions and Bills (-1) vs. Ravens. The Week 1 schedule concludes on Monday night when the Bears (+1.5) host the Vikings in an NFC North showdown. It will be the debut of Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. Bet at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at bet365

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.