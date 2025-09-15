New users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS with two mouthwatering matchups set to unfold on Monday Night Football, including Buccaneers vs. Texans (-2.5) and Chargers vs. Raiders (+3.5). The BetMGM bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager wins. Click here to sign up:

Best NFL Week 2 bets for Buccaneers-Texans, Raiders-Chargers

The Bucs escaped with a Week 1 win thanks to a late touchdown from Baker Mayfield to Emeka Egbuka and a missed field goal by Atlanta. Tampa Bay is seen as a secondary contender in the NFC and has been able to make noise in the regular season, while Houston is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. The Texans made the playoffs thanks to a weak division but saw regression from rising quarterback C.J. Stroud. They opened up the 2025 season with a loss to the Rams. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest consensus odds from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which is rolling with the underdog Bucs on the money line. Tampa Bay wins in 54% of simulations as a +121 underdog (wager $100 to win $121), receiving an "A" grade from the model.

Both the Chargers and Raiders enter Week 2 with 1-0 records. The Chargers went to Brazil and knocked off the defending AFC champion Chiefs 27-21, while the Raiders traveled to Foxborough and took out the Patriots 20-13. Geno Smith looked sharp in his Raiders debut, but he'll be going up against the league's best scoring defense from a year ago. As for L.A., Justin Herbert looks primed for a breakout season after throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model has them covering in 52% of simulations.

