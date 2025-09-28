With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins depending on where they live. Use that promotion to bet on the NFL today, including Sunday Night Football between the Cowboys and Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football NFL betting preview

Sunday's Cowboys vs. Packers matchup will be the 40th all-time meeting between these two franchises, including nine playoff matchups. However, a new layer was added to the dynamic of that rivalry when Dallas traded all-pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay just before the start of the season. Parsons has generated a 21.8% pressure rate this season and will be eager to wreak havoc on his former team after a lengthy and contentious contract dispute resulted in his ouster.

The latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from BetMGM list Green Bay as the 6.5-point road favorite while the over/under is currently 46.5. Parsons is priced at +325 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year in BetMGM's NFL futures and there are also dozens of NFL player props available for play on Sunday Night Football. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Sunday NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.