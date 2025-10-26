The Week 8 NFL schedule continues with 11 games on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. There are a pair of NFL matchups between teams with winning records on Sunday for NFL betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, including Panthers vs. Bills. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Buffalo is looking to get back on track and snap a two-game losing streak when it returns from its bye week on Sunday afternoon against Carolina. The Bills are coming off losses to the Patriots and Falcons, while the Panthers are riding a surprising three-game winning streak. Carolina has won four of its last five games overall since dropping its first two games of the season, moving into second place in the NFC South. The Bills are 7.5-point road favorites in the Week 8 NFL odds.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia will try to avenge a 34-17 loss to NFC East rival New York from two weeks ago when the Eagles host the Giants at 1 p.m. ET. They bounced back from that loss with a 28-22 win over Minnesota last week, and they are 7.5-point favorites on Sunday. New York failed to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when it blew a 19-0 fourth-quarter lead against Denver last week.

