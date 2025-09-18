The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Bills and Dolphins, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Sports bettors can also target four MLB games, two WNBA playoff contests and a college football tilt on Thursday night, with all of those events beginning after 7 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review here to see the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo.

Bills vs. Dolphins NFL betting preview



Miami missed the playoffs last season after getting off to a 2-6 start, and the Dolphins are on track to miss the postseason again this season following a 0-2 start. They are facing the five-time defending division champion Bills on Thursday night in a stadium where they have not won since 2016. Additionally, Buffalo has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between these rivals. The Bills rallied for a 41-40 win over the Ravens in their season opener before coasting to a 30-10 win over the Jets last week. Buffalo is an 11.5-point favorite in the Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under is 50.5. You can get either $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees are on a 10-game road trip, as they open their series in Baltimore following series victories over the Red Sox and Twins. New York scored 10 runs in each of its final two wins over the Twins this week, pulling within four games of the Blue Jays atop the American League East. The Yankees are -200 favorites against the Orioles in the Thursday MLB odds. Other games on Thursday night include Brewers (-200) vs. Angels and Dodgers (-175) vs. Giants. Bet Thursday's MLB games at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company provides resources like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM has live chat features on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring additional assistance.