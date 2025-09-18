The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Week 3 NFL schedule at BetMGM Sportsbook begins with Bills vs. Dolphins (+11.5, 50.5) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review here to see the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo.

Bills vs. Dolphins NFL betting preview



Buffalo might have already played in its most entertaining game of the season, as it scored 16 points in the final four minutes to stun Baltimore in a 41-40 final in Week 1. The Bills added an easy victory over the Jets last week, cruising to a 30-10 road win. They will try to add to Miami's misery on Thursday night, as the Dolphins are coming off losses to the Colts and Patriots. Buffalo is a 12-point favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds, while the over/under is 50. The Bills are riding an 11-game home winning streak and have won nine straight home games against Miami. You can get either $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The 10-game MLB slate begins at 1:10 p.m. ET and continues throughout the afternoon before giving way to four games in the evening. The New York Yankees are on a 10-game road trip, as they open their series in Baltimore following series victories over the Red Sox and Twins. New York scored 10 runs in each of its final two wins over the Twins this week, pulling within four games of the Blue Jays atop the American League East. The Yankees are -205 favorites against the Orioles in the Thursday MLB odds. Other games on Thursday night include Brewers (-195) vs. Angels and Dodgers (-165) vs. Giants. Bet Thursday's MLB games at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company provides resources like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM has live chat features on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring additional assistance.