The San Francisco 49ers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Bears odds. 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) is inactive and won't play.

Sunday NFL betting preview

San Francisco was an afterthought in the NFC at one point in the season, but the 49ers have been able to overcome all their injuries by winning five straight games. They are right back in the Super Bowl chase and simply need to win their final two games to earn the top seed in the NFC. San Francisco is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Sunday Night Football odds, while the over/under is 51.5.

Chicago is coming off a stunning win over Green Bay, which was its sixth win of the season in which the Bears trailed with under two minutes remaining. Quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown two touchdowns in three straight games. The 49ers are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, but they rank 12th in points allowed per game.

