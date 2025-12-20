BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Claim $150 bonus for Bears vs. Packers NFL Week 16 game on Saturday
New BetMGM Sportsbook users can get up to $150 in bonus bets with latest MGM promo code CBSSPORTS for Week 16 NFL betting
The Week 16 NFL schedule continues on Saturday night, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The Bears will face the Packers (+1.5) atop the NFC North at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:
See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.
Saturday NFL betting preview
Chicago currently sits a half-game ahead of Green Bay in the division standings, while Detroit is two games back of the lead. The Packers had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 34-26 loss at Denver last week, which came one week after they beat the Bears by one touchdown at home.
Chicago bounced back from that loss with a 31-3 win over Cleveland last week, easily covering the spread as a 7.5-point favorite. The Bears are 1.5-point home favorites on Saturday, while the over/under is 46.5. BetMGM has the Packers listed as -105 favorites to win the division, followed by the Bears (+110) and Lions (+1200). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Saturday NFL games here:
Responsible gaming at BetMGM
BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.