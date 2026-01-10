The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule continues on Saturday night, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Bears face the Packers at 8 p.m. ET in an NFC North showdown after splitting their regular-season meetings. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:



Packers vs. Bears betting preview

Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite against Chicago in an NFC North rivalry tilt that kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The Packers wrapped up the regular season on a four-game losing streak, with three of those losses coming on the road, including an overtime loss at Chicago in Week 16. The Bears followed that game with losses to the 49ers and Lions, and they are just 2-12 in their last 14 games against the Packers.

