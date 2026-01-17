The top seeds in both conferences will take the field during the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Broncos hosts the Bills in the AFC at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Seahawks face the 49ers in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff in the NFC. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

Denver finished with the best regular-season record in the AFC and had the week off last week, but it is a 1-point home underdog against Buffalo in the Divisional Round odds at BetMGM. The Bills and Broncos met in the wild-card round last year, as the Bills cruised to a 31-7 win. Buffalo is 8-6 straight up and 6-8 against the spread in the playoffs in the Josh Allen era.

Allen led the Bills to their first road playoff win since 1993 last week, accounting for over 300 total yards and three touchdowns. Denver went 8-1 straight up and 5-4 ATS at home this season, with the Under cashing in five of those games. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is 4-0 following a postseason bye in his career, winning by an average of 14 points per game.

