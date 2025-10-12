The Week 6 NFL schedule continues with games throughout the day on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins depending on where they live. Sunday matchups to watch include Ravens vs. Rams, Buccaneers vs. 49ers and Packers vs. Bengals. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season, winning four of their first five games. They are coming off a 40-6 win over the Raiders, as running back Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Daniel Jones threw for two. The Colts have scored at least 29 points in all four of their wins, and they are 7.5-point home favorites against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

Tampa Bay and San Francisco are also off to 4-1 starts this year, and they will go head-to-head at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are coming off a 38-35 road win at Seattle, while the 49ers picked up a wild win over the Rams in overtime. Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite in the Week 6 NFL odds.

Sunday's slate concludes with the Chiefs vs. Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET in a matchup between Super Bowl contenders. Kansas City has lost three of its first five games, however, so it desperately needs to avoid another loss on Sunday. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 52.5.

