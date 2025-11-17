Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season concludes on Monday, Nov. 17, with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, and new users can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The Cowboys are trying to halt a two-game losing streak, while the Raiders attempt to end a three-game skid. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Monday Night Football betting preview

Dallas has lost four of its first five road games this season, including a 44-24 loss at Denver on Oct. 26 in its most recent game away from home. The Cowboys followed that setback with a 27-17 loss to Arizona two weeks ago, despite closing as 3.5-point home favorites. They are 3.5-point road favorites against the Raiders on Monday night in what is a must-win game.

Las Vegas is on a three-game losing streak and its only win since Week 1 came against Tennessee in Week 6. The Raiders have managed to cover the spread in their last two outings though, doing so against the Jaguars and Broncos. Dallas has gone Over the total in five of its last six games, while Las Vegas has gone Under in four of its last five contests. The over/under on Monday night is 50, which is the highest total of the week.

