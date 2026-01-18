The NFL Divisional Round concludes with a pair of games on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Patriots will host the Texans in the AFC at 3 p.m. ET, while the NFC takes center stage with the Bears facing the Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

New England engineered a remarkable turnaround this season, going 14-3 during the regular season after going 4-13 in 2024-25. The Patriots added to their special campaign with a 16-3 win over the Chargers last weekend, and they are 3-point home favorites against the Texans in this 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Houston is not an easy matchup though, as it is riding a 10-game winning streak and is coming off a 30-6 win at Pittsburgh.

The final game of the weekend features the Bears vs. Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET, as Los Angeles tries to win another road game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 304 passing yards and led a game-winning scoring drive at the end of the fourth quarter to lead the Rams to a 34-31 win over the Panthers in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, Chicago rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Green Bay in a rivalry game. The Rams are 4-point road favorites on Sunday night, while the over/under is 48.5.

