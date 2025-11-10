The Green Bay Packers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC showdown on Monday Night Football, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. Green Bay is favored by 1.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Monday Night Football betting preview

Philadelphia not only knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs last season, but it also notched a Week 1 victory last year. The Eagles improved to 4-1 straight up and against the spread in their last five meetings with the Packers. They enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and with extra rest after having a bye last week, while Green Bay is looking to get back on track following a 16-13 loss to Carolina as a 13-point favorite last week.

The only previous loss for the Packers this season came against the Browns in Week 3, and they were 7.5-point favorites in that matchup. They have been much better against the tougher opponents on their schedule, picking up wins over teams like the Lions, Commanders and Steelers. Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite for Monday Night Football, while the over/under is 45.5.

