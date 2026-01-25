Championship Weekend has arrived in the 2026 NFL Playoffs, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Broncos will host the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET, while the Rams travel to take on the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. ET in the NFC Championship Game. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

AFC, NFC Championship Game betting preview

The Denver Broncos finished with the best regular-season record in the AFC and are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, but the Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The Broncos will turn to Jarrett Stidham, who's made just four career starts in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Patriots enter Sunday's showdown having won eight straight games on the road. According to the latest NFL odds, New England is favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

The NFC Championship Game will feature two NFC West foes when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is 12-6 in the past 18 meetings between these two rivals, and 9-2 against the spread in the previous 11 games against Seattle. However, Seattle has won six striaght at home, and the Seahawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings against an opponent from the NFC West. The Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

