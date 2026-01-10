The NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule begins with an NFC doubleheader on Saturday, and new users can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Panthers will host the Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Packers will visit the Bears at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on the NFL playoffs and more:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions for both promotions.

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Panthers snuck into the playoffs despite losing three of their final four games and finishing with a losing record during the regular season. They did knock off the Rams as double-digit underdogs in Week 13 though, which is what they will try to do again on Saturday as 10.5-point underdogs. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered the MVP favorite by many, leading the league's top offense.

Chicago hosts Green Bay in an NFC North battle at 8 p.m. ET in the league's longest rivalry. The Bears and Packers have met more than any other two teams in the NFL, but this is just their third postseason tilt. Green Bay is a 1.5-point road favorite in the Saturday NFL odds, while the over/under is 44.5. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on the NFL playoffs and more:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is serious about responsible gaming and aims to help its users maintain healthy habits. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.