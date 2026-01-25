The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses in this NFC West battle. Rams vs. Seahawks kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Seahawks vs. Rams betting preview

This matchup pits the top two scoring offenses in the NFL head-to-head, with the Rams first at 30.1 points per game, followed by the Seahawks at 29.1 ppg. The Rams have scored at least 28 points in 10 of their last 13 games, including finishing below that number last week in a 20-17 overtime victory over the Bears in the Divisional Round. They've scored at least 34 points in five of their last seven games with a loaded offense featuring Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at wide receiver, Kyren Williams in the backfield and the favorite to win the NFL MVP at quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The 37-year-old quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46) this season, and he's led the Rams to back-to-back postseason road victories after going 12-5 this season.

Meanwhile, along with having the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL, the Seahawks also possess the No. 1 scoring defense at 16.6 ppg allowed this season. The Seahawks haven't allowed a touchdown in back-to-back games, and they've only allowed one touchdown and 19 total points over their last three contests. Seattle had no problems in a 41-6 win over the 49ers last week, despite Sam Darnold battling an oblique injury and running back Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL. The Seahawks have won six straight at home, including defeating the Rams, 38-37, in overtime in Week 16 in Seattle. They've also allowed no more than one touchdown in six of their last seven games. The Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points, with an over/under set at 42.5 points. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM offers its users various tools to game responsibly. The platform offers a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock, and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who may require additional support.