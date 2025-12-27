The Week 17 NFL schedule continues with a pair of games on Saturday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The Chargers will face the Texans in an AFC showdown at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Packers will host the Ravens at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Chargers and Texans are both battling for seeding in the AFC heading into their showdown on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles extended its winning streak to four games with a 34-17 win over Dallas on Sunday, while Houston has won seven in a row after beating the Raiders last week. The Chargers are 2-point home favorites in the Week 17 NFL odds, with the over/under set at 39.5 at BetMGM.

Baltimore has been through a frustrating season and needs a win on Saturday night to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. The Ravens, who have lost three of their last four games, need a pair of wins combined with two losses from the Steelers to make the postseason. Green Bay is on a two-game skid after losing to Chicago in a stunning overtime finish last week.

