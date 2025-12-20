The Week 16 NFL schedule continues with a pair of NFC matchups on Saturday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The Commanders will host the Eagles in an NFC East matchup at 5 p.m. ET, while the Bears will face the Packers atop the NFC North at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a demonstrative 31-0 win over the Raiders last week, as quarterback Jalen Hurts had three touchdown passes. They will try to build on that momentum against a Commanders team that ended an eight-game skid with a 29-21 win over the Giants last week. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point road favorite in the Saturday NFL odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 44.5.

Saturday's second game will likely command more attention, as the NFC North lead is on the line. Chicago currently sits a half-game ahead of Green Bay in the division standings, while Detroit is two games back of the lead. The Packers had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 34-26 loss at Denver last week, which came one week after they beat the Bears by one touchdown at home.

Chicago bounced back from that loss with a 31-3 win over Cleveland last week, easily covering the spread as a 7.5-point favorite. The Bears are 1-point home underdogs on Saturday, while the over/under is 46.5. BetMGM has the Packers listed as -105 favorites to win the division, followed by the Bears (+110) and Lions (+1200). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Saturday NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.